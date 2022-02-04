Trexquant Investment LP Decreases Holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Trexquant Investment LP cut its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 71.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,837 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 36,646 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $1,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DKS. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

DKS opened at $111.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.79. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.76 and a 52 week high of $147.39. The company has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $1.22. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 54.06%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 15.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.53%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DKS. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $161.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.24.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Chairman Edward W. Stack bought 227,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $110.30 per share, for a total transaction of $25,038,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total transaction of $91,424.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,447 shares of company stock valued at $2,660,027 in the last three months. Insiders own 30.09% of the company’s stock.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

