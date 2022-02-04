Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Sold by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP trimmed its position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 80.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,002 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,881 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $1,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Atlassian by 17.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,713,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,036,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333,744 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Atlassian by 6.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,358,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,880,080,000 after purchasing an additional 463,657 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Atlassian by 0.9% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,715,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,237,075,000 after acquiring an additional 53,744 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Atlassian in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,496,980,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Atlassian by 4.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,181,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,636,906,000 after acquiring an additional 169,452 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $304.41 on Friday. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 12 month low of $198.80 and a 12 month high of $483.13. The stock has a market cap of $41.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.59, a PEG ratio of 89.59 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $341.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $366.22.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.11. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 23.70% and a negative net margin of 21.84%. The company had revenue of $688.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TEAM shares. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, October 29th. lifted their target price on Atlassian from $325.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Atlassian from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Atlassian from $500.00 to $375.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Atlassian from $515.00 to $382.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlassian presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $409.75.

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

