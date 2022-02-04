DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Purchased by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,828 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in DexCom were worth $6,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DXCM. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of DexCom in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 31.8% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 45.1% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 74 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of DexCom in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 77.3% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 78 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 22,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.56, for a total transaction of $9,875,887.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.77, for a total transaction of $104,192.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,594 shares of company stock worth $15,651,317 in the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $418.73 on Friday. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $318.45 and a 12 month high of $659.45. The firm has a market cap of $40.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.06 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $502.14 and its 200-day moving average is $532.30.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $452.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of DexCom from $618.00 to $538.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $535.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DexCom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $573.72.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

