Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Acquires 19,104 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,574 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,104 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $7,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in PPG Industries by 135.6% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14,390 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in PPG Industries by 311.1% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in PPG Industries by 131.9% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 211 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in PPG Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in PPG Industries by 55.6% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPG opened at $156.74 on Friday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.10 and a fifty-two week high of $182.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $163.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.07. The company has a market capitalization of $37.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.17.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 25.85%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.27%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PPG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $174.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Vertical Research lowered shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.65.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

