Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Invests $7.90 Million in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 53,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,896,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned 0.06% of Elastic at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ESTC. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Elastic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 84.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Elastic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Elastic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

ESTC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Elastic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Barclays cut their target price on Elastic from $200.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Elastic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $156.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Elastic from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut Elastic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.71.

Shares of NYSE ESTC opened at $85.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $111.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.53. Elastic has a one year low of $75.78 and a one year high of $189.84. The firm has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.28 and a beta of 1.24.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.07. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 29.19% and a negative net margin of 22.18%. The firm had revenue of $206.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Elastic news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 866 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.87, for a total value of $106,405.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Shay Banon sold 2,074 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.87, for a total value of $254,832.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,391 shares of company stock valued at $908,060. 20.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

