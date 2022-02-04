Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Stake Trimmed by Fiduciary Trust Co.

Fiduciary Trust Co. lowered its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 47.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,155 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 10,150 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 320.9% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 745 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 800 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 927 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. 35.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LVS opened at $43.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.55 billion, a PE ratio of -34.85 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1 year low of $33.75 and a 1 year high of $66.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.04.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.02. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 31.68% and a negative net margin of 22.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.37) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LVS has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $39.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. CBRE Group lifted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.77.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

