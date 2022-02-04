PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Purchased by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 497.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,200 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $9,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 5.4% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 76,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,898 shares during the period. Arvest Bank Trust Division raised its stake in PepsiCo by 8.3% during the third quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 2,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 1.7% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 142,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth about $844,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $157.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.71.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $175.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $242.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.65. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.32 and a 52 week high of $177.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $170.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.25%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America, Quaker Foods North America, PepsiCo Beverages North America, Latin America, Europe, and Africa, Middle East and South Asia.

