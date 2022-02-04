Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 10,026 Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,026 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Transocean during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Transocean during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Transocean during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Transocean during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Transocean during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 48.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.40.

Shares of RIG opened at $3.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 3.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.91. Transocean Ltd. has a 52-week low of $2.63 and a 52-week high of $5.13.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $626.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.16 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 4.91% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Transocean

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleet such as ultra-deepwater, harsh-environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

