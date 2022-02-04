Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Invests $224,000 in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,773 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CFG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 567,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,448,000 after purchasing an additional 15,663 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 78,579 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,604,000 after acquiring an additional 8,565 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,356 shares of the bank’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,738 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 43,190 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 4,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 11,306 shares of the bank’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

CFG stock opened at $52.97 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.30. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.22 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $22.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.50.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 33.19% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.23%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CFG. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.62.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.