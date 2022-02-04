CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board cut its stake in shares of CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,639 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in CI Financial were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CI Financial by 0.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CI Financial by 1.4% during the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 79,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CI Financial by 851.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of CI Financial by 0.4% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 492,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. grew its holdings in shares of CI Financial by 1.5% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 226,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. 43.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CI Financial alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on CI Financial from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CI Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on CI Financial from C$32.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Desjardins increased their price objective on CI Financial from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on CI Financial from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.83.

CIXX opened at $18.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. CI Financial Corp has a 1-year low of $13.14 and a 1-year high of $24.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.56.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. The firm had revenue of $525.23 million during the quarter. CI Financial had a return on equity of 38.28% and a net margin of 15.41%. Equities analysts expect that CI Financial Corp will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1447 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from CI Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 37.84%.

CI Financial Company Profile

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products.

Featured Article: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.