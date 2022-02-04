Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 18,077 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board cut its position in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,953 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 18,077 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Gentex were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNTX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gentex by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Gentex by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 783,709 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,933,000 after purchasing an additional 43,857 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gentex during the 2nd quarter worth about $225,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Gentex by 48,814.2% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 123,753 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,095,000 after purchasing an additional 123,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Gentex by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,976 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNTX stock opened at $31.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.94. Gentex Co. has a 52 week low of $29.27 and a 52 week high of $37.90.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $419.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.52 million. Gentex had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 18.74%. Gentex’s revenue was down 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.21%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.65.

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

