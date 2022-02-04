Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $288,000 Position in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lowered its stake in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) by 34.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,356 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,731 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 799 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,608 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 2,712 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. 38.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Autoliv alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on ALV. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Autoliv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Autoliv from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $123.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Autoliv from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autoliv currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.21.

NYSE:ALV opened at $100.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.04 and its 200-day moving average is $96.47. Autoliv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.83 and a 52-week high of $110.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 1.75.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.12. Autoliv had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Autoliv, Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. This is a boost from Autoliv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Autoliv’s payout ratio is presently 51.51%.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. It operates through the Passive Safety and Electronics segment. The Passive Safety segment includes airbags, seatbelts, steering wheels, and restrain electronics. The Electronics segment comprises of restraint control systems, brake control systems and active safety.

Recommended Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV).

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.