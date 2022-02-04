Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Short Interest Update

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,950,000 shares, a decrease of 15.5% from the December 31st total of 5,860,000 shares. Approximately 8.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 529,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.3 days.

In other Travere Therapeutics news, SVP Elizabeth E. Reed sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total transaction of $36,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 4,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.43, for a total value of $147,037.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,201 shares of company stock valued at $1,996,904 in the last ninety days. 4.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 1,448.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 132.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,311 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000.

Shares of TVTX opened at $25.99 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.66. The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Travere Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $12.75 and a 12 month high of $32.80. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 0.74.

TVTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Travere Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.43.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

