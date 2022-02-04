Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Spin Master Corp.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (TSE:TOY)

Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Spin Master in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink anticipates that the company will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Spin Master’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.64 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.78 EPS.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.15 by C$0.44. The firm had revenue of C$899.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$750.77 million.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Cormark upped their price target on Spin Master from C$59.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank increased their target price on Spin Master from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Spin Master from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Spin Master in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Spin Master from C$61.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spin Master has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$55.73.

Shares of TOY opened at C$48.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$44.81 and a 200-day moving average price of C$45.60. The company has a market cap of C$4.94 billion and a PE ratio of 23.17. Spin Master has a 12-month low of C$25.54 and a 12-month high of C$54.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07.

In other news, Senior Officer Mark Segal sold 33,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$48.61, for a total transaction of C$1,639,977.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 197,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$9,621,024.52.

About Spin Master

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; pre-school and girls; boys action and construction; remote control and interactive characters; and outdoor.

