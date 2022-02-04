Raymond James Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Western Forest Products Inc. (TSE:WEF)

Western Forest Products Inc. (TSE:WEF) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Western Forest Products in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.58. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $2.90 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Western Forest Products’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$352.90 million during the quarter.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on WEF. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Western Forest Products from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Western Forest Products from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Western Forest Products from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of TSE:WEF opened at C$2.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$686.36 million and a PE ratio of 3.58. Western Forest Products has a 1 year low of C$1.33 and a 1 year high of C$2.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.03 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 25th. Western Forest Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.34%.

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated softwood forest products company. It is involved in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling. The company offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance and structural timbers, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.

