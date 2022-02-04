Centaurus Financial Inc. Grows Stock Position in Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE)

Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 2.7% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 74,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 14.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,059,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,602,000 after purchasing an additional 653,387 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Sorrento Therapeutics alerts:

SRNE stock opened at $3.08 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $943.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 2.18. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.80 and a 52-week high of $17.25.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $12.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.21 million. Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 166.48% and a negative net margin of 692.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

SRNE has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sorrento Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.

Read More: What is quantitative easing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.