The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Sold by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. lowered its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 852 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHW. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 199.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,663,257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,629,704,000 after purchasing an additional 13,771,851 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 221.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,233,551 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,060,581,000 after acquiring an additional 7,734,545 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 226.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,307,225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,173,503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,989,271 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 123.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,950,247 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $803,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 124.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,678,617 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $729,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484,538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $287.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $75.47 billion, a PE ratio of 41.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.07. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $218.06 and a 52 week high of $354.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $325.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $310.62.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 78.98% and a net margin of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $335.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.97.

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

