Centaurus Financial Inc. Increases Stock Position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:FJUL)

Posted by on Feb 4th, 2022

Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:FJUL) by 94.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,679 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,736 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. owned 0.20% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FJUL. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July during the 2nd quarter worth $18,138,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 261.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 36,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 26,461 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July during the 3rd quarter worth $492,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 275.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 26,718 shares during the period. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July during the 3rd quarter worth $407,000.

Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July stock opened at $35.59 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.61. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July has a twelve month low of $33.09 and a twelve month high of $36.71.

