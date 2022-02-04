Centaurus Financial Inc. Purchases 834 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 39.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,929 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 834 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.8% in the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 39,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,499,000 after purchasing an additional 3,834 shares during the last quarter. Rinet Co LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.3% in the third quarter. Rinet Co LLC now owns 355,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,842,000 after purchasing an additional 67,290 shares during the last quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.1% in the third quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC now owns 50,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,765,000 after purchasing an additional 4,595 shares during the last quarter. JSF Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 40,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,682,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

AGG opened at $111.27 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $111.13 and a 52-week high of $117.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $113.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.61.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

