Centaurus Financial Inc. Sells 2,861 Shares of Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS)

Centaurus Financial Inc. cut its holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,861 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Preferred Apartment Communities by 93.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 906,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,837,000 after purchasing an additional 438,052 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 432.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 307,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,001,000 after acquiring an additional 249,996 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 4.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,044,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,181,000 after acquiring an additional 230,935 shares in the last quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities during the second quarter worth $2,047,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 11.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,150,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,066,000 after acquiring an additional 118,983 shares in the last quarter. 51.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Preferred Apartment Communities alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Preferred Apartment Communities has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.70.

APTS opened at $17.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $905.91 million, a PE ratio of -5.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.20. Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.36 and a 52 week high of $19.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.57.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($1.11). Preferred Apartment Communities had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 2.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Preferred Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -22.88%.

Preferred Apartment Communities Profile

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc engages in the acquisition and operation of multifamily properties in select targeted markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Multifamily Communities, Financing, New Market Properties, Preferred Office Properties, and Others.

Further Reading: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.