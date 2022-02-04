Centaurus Financial Inc. Buys 2,473 Shares of BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI)

Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,620 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,473 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. owned 0.22% of BurgerFi International worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of BurgerFi International during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,625,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BurgerFi International by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 565,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,651,000 after purchasing an additional 10,535 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in BurgerFi International by 3.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 111,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 4,068 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in BurgerFi International by 240.7% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 34,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 24,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in BurgerFi International during the second quarter valued at $261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total transaction of $31,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ophir Sternberg acquired 28,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.19 per share, with a total value of $177,628.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

BFI stock opened at $5.13 on Friday. BurgerFi International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.71 and a 12 month high of $16.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.35.

BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter. BurgerFi International had a negative return on equity of 1.67% and a net margin of 3.96%. The firm had revenue of $11.12 million for the quarter.

Separately, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of BurgerFi International in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company.

About BurgerFi International

BurgerFi International, Inc engages in the operation of franchised and corporate-owned restaurants. It offers burgers, hotdogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, and wine. The company was founded by John Rosatti in February 2011 and is headquartered in North Palm Beach, FL.

