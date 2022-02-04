558 Shares in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Purchased by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 558 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LULU. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2,475.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 632,032 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $255,784,000 after acquiring an additional 607,494 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,628,764 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,149,240,000 after purchasing an additional 540,785 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,445,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 398.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 427,814 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $156,140,000 after purchasing an additional 341,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter valued at about $291,000. Institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

LULU stock opened at $330.35 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $269.28 and a twelve month high of $485.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $376.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $404.41.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.21. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LULU. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $429.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $468.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $447.57.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

