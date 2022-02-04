Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 201 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 22.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Square were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Square by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,760,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,036,683,000 after acquiring an additional 195,530 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Square by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,593,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,260,369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914,690 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Square by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 10,585,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,538,714,000 after acquiring an additional 3,307,189 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in Square by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,715,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,393,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570,126 shares during the period. Finally, Coatue Management LLC raised its holdings in Square by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,559,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,111,528,000 after acquiring an additional 679,147 shares during the period. 75.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Square alerts:

In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 1,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.29, for a total value of $312,408.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 1,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total transaction of $241,743.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,160 shares of company stock worth $3,909,941. Insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Square stock opened at $101.50 on Friday. Square, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.04 and a fifty-two week high of $289.23. The stock has a market cap of $46.82 billion, a PE ratio of 94.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 2.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. Square had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SQ. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Square from $315.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Square from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Square from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Square from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Square from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Square presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.60.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.