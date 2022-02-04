Jump Financial LLC Purchases 12,285 Shares of ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA)

Jump Financial LLC grew its position in shares of ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,291 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,285 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in ACV Auctions were worth $524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACVA. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in ACV Auctions during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 443.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 50.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions during the third quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Finally, Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 41.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ACVA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ACV Auctions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of ACV Auctions from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, cut their target price on shares of ACV Auctions from $43.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.38.

Shares of ACVA opened at $11.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.60 and a 200-day moving average of $19.41. ACV Auctions Inc. has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $37.77.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $91.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.03 million. ACV Auctions had a negative net margin of 20.64% and a negative return on equity of 15.77%. On average, research analysts forecast that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total value of $38,900,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Eric Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total transaction of $109,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,377,949 shares of company stock valued at $46,914,172 in the last ninety days.

ACV Auctions Profile

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

