30,779 Shares in KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) Acquired by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 30,779 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000. Jump Financial LLC owned 0.13% of KalVista Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,090 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,721 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 47.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,452 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 62.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,546 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the period.

Get KalVista Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on KALV. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, KalVista Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.71.

KALV opened at $12.37 on Friday. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.79 and a 12 month high of $45.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.94.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.37 EPS for the current year.

About KalVista Pharmaceuticals

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

Further Reading: Dividend Achievers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KALV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV).

Receive News & Ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.