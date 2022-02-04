Cormark Comments on SSR Mining Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SSRM)

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) – Equities researchers at Cormark lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of SSR Mining in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.76 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.75. Cormark also issued estimates for SSR Mining’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

Get SSR Mining alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. raised their target price on shares of SSR Mining from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank lowered their price target on SSR Mining from C$38.50 to C$31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on SSR Mining from C$32.00 to C$28.50 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.70.

NASDAQ SSRM opened at $16.16 on Friday. SSR Mining has a 1 year low of $13.68 and a 1 year high of $20.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 4.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.58.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. SSR Mining had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $322.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SSR Mining during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in SSR Mining by 60.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SSR Mining in the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SSR Mining in the third quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 3.9% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.93% of the company’s stock.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining, Inc is a gold company. It engages in the operation, development, exploration, and acquisition of metal resource properties located in Turkey and the Americas. The firm focuses on the Çöpler Gold Mine, Puna, Marigold Mines, and Seabee Gold Operations. The company was founded on December 11, 1946 is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for SSR Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSR Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.