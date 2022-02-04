Scotiabank Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) – Equities researchers at Scotiabank cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for Hudbay Minerals in a report released on Wednesday, February 2nd. Scotiabank analyst O. Wowkodaw now expects that the mining company will earn $0.28 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.29. Scotiabank has a “Outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.12. Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 16.19% and a positive return on equity of 0.68%. The company had revenue of $358.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$17.50 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.98.

NYSE:HBM opened at $7.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -8.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Hudbay Minerals has a 1-year low of $5.22 and a 1-year high of $9.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HBM. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the first quarter valued at approximately $880,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 954,753 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,353,000 after purchasing an additional 186,168 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Hudbay Minerals in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,864,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 3.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 402,164 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after purchasing an additional 14,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 431,531 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,874,000 after acquiring an additional 47,667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

HudBay Minerals, Inc operates as a mining company. The firm engages in the production of copper concentrate, molybdenum concentrate and zinc metal. It focuses on the discovery, production and marketing of base and precious metals. The company was founded on January 16, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

