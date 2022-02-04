Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU) to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.13) Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Akumin in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 1st. National Bank Financial analyst E. Leno now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.13) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.05. National Bank Financial has a “Underperform” rating and a $0.75 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Akumin’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $69.50 million during the quarter.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares lowered shares of Akumin from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $2.00 to $0.75 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Akumin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

Shares of AKU opened at $1.31 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.15. The stock has a market cap of $116.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12 and a beta of -0.74. Akumin has a one year low of $1.28 and a one year high of $4.10.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Akumin by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 3,559,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,711 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Akumin by 7.7% in the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 6,220,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,595,000 after purchasing an additional 446,270 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Akumin by 62.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 14,076 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Akumin by 301.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 8,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Akumin by 100.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. 49.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Akumin

Akumin, Inc engages in the provision of outpatient diagnostic imaging services. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computerized tomography, positron emission tomography, ultrasound, X-ray, mammography and other diagnostic or interventional radiology procedures. The company was founded on August 12, 2015 and is headquartered in Plantation, FL.

