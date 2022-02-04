Jump Financial LLC Purchases New Stake in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in DigitalOcean by 515.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in DigitalOcean during the third quarter valued at about $4,206,000. Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new stake in DigitalOcean during the third quarter valued at about $4,681,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in DigitalOcean during the third quarter valued at about $1,689,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in DigitalOcean by 111.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 525,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,759,000 after purchasing an additional 276,352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.99% of the company’s stock.

Get DigitalOcean alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DOCN opened at $53.67 on Friday. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $35.35 and a one year high of $133.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.99.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $111.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on DOCN. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. William Blair started coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a report on Friday, November 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $120.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. increased their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $65.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DigitalOcean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.27.

In related news, COO Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 67,590 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.31, for a total value of $7,320,672.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Harold Matthew Norman sold 4,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.83, for a total value of $626,937.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,382 shares of company stock worth $11,937,560 over the last quarter.

DigitalOcean Company Profile

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

See Also: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalOcean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalOcean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.