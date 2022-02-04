Jump Financial LLC Grows Position in Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY)

Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) by 159.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,800 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC owned 0.06% of Byline Bancorp worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 6.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 2.8% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 35,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 89.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 12.6% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 2,161 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 1.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 254,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,750,000 after buying an additional 3,022 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.41% of the company’s stock.

BY stock opened at $26.02 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.27 and its 200 day moving average is $25.78. The stock has a market cap of $981.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.33. Byline Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.91 and a 1-year high of $29.15.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.05). Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 28.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Byline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Byline Bancorp Company Profile

Byline Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiary, Byline Bank, a full services commercial bank. It offers a broad range of banking products and service to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and to consumers in the branch areas.

