Jump Financial LLC Sells 4,068 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Jump Financial LLC cut its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,068 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,434,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,323,272,000 after buying an additional 1,165,504 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,727,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,242,558,000 after buying an additional 838,706 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.3% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,730,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,900,063,000 after buying an additional 276,648 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,567,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,639,900,000 after buying an additional 49,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,836,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,312,327,000 after buying an additional 192,752 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $1,150,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:CAT opened at $200.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $108.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.04. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.98 and a 1 year high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.22 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 12.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be issued a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.50%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CAT shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Caterpillar from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Caterpillar from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.82.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

