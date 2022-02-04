Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Cut to “Hold” at Argus

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) was downgraded by analysts at Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Church & Dwight from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Church & Dwight has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.10.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Shares of CHD opened at $103.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Church & Dwight has a one year low of $77.62 and a one year high of $104.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.16 billion, a PE ratio of 31.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.44.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Church & Dwight will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, October 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Church & Dwight news, VP Rene Hemsey sold 2,275 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $226,499.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 25,166 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $2,466,268.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 869,968 shares of company stock valued at $82,018,976. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHD. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 8,512.1% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,809 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. 82.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Recommended Story: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.