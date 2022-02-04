United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Short Interest Update

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,770,000 shares, a decrease of 19.7% from the December 31st total of 3,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 718,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

A number of research analysts recently commented on UCBI shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on United Community Banks from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

In other news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total value of $363,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in United Community Banks during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 100.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the 4th quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Community Banks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $147,000. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of United Community Banks stock opened at $35.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.12. United Community Banks has a fifty-two week low of $27.62 and a fifty-two week high of $39.32.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). United Community Banks had a net margin of 36.63% and a return on equity of 13.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Analysts anticipate that United Community Banks will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is 26.94%.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters on individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

