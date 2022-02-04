Jump Financial LLC Invests $637,000 in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $637,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 38.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,262,638 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $453,413,000 after buying an additional 353,917 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 6.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,338,372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,917,009,000 after buying an additional 325,327 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the second quarter valued at $108,087,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 79.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 565,478 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $203,064,000 after buying an additional 250,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.2% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,531,368 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $766,518,000 after buying an additional 190,900 shares during the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $450.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, January 8th.

Shares of WST opened at $402.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $420.16 and its 200 day moving average is $425.14. The company has a market capitalization of $29.79 billion, a PE ratio of 49.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.97. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $253.85 and a 12-month high of $475.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 18th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.93%.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

