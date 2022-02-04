Jump Financial LLC Buys Shares of 42,977 Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 42,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,000. Jump Financial LLC owned 0.08% of Cara Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARA. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 97.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,296,068 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,115,000 after buying an additional 3,609,103 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Cara Therapeutics by 75.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,617,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,086,000 after purchasing an additional 696,893 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Cara Therapeutics by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,745,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,172,000 after purchasing an additional 491,850 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Cara Therapeutics by 125.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,155 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 418,199 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 563.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 420,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,003,000 after acquiring an additional 357,302 shares during the last quarter. 69.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CARA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 17th. TheStreet raised Cara Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cara Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

In other news, Director Jeffrey L. Ives sold 8,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total transaction of $131,207.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CARA stock opened at $10.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.59. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.56 and a 12 month high of $29.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $565.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.03.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $20.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Cara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

About Cara Therapeutics

CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.

