Jump Financial LLC Buys Shares of 37,725 Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET)

Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 37,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVET. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Covetrus by 21.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 673,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,193,000 after acquiring an additional 120,978 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Covetrus by 54.8% during the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,880,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,117,000 after acquiring an additional 666,178 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Covetrus by 5.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 834,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,522,000 after acquiring an additional 46,454 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Covetrus by 376.5% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 49,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 38,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Covetrus during the second quarter worth about $338,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

CVET has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Covetrus in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded Covetrus from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on Covetrus from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Covetrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.17.

Shares of Covetrus stock opened at $17.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Covetrus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.71 and a 52 week high of $40.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -42.76 and a beta of 2.07.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). Covetrus had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a positive return on equity of 0.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Covetrus, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Covetrus news, CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 26,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $526,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The firm geographically operates through the segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific (APAC) & Emerging Markets.

