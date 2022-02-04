Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) Holdings Trimmed by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,332,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,381 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 2.81% of Aerie Pharmaceuticals worth $15,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 54,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 12,650 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 21,807 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 315,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,054,000 after buying an additional 16,851 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 21,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 4,470 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 107,009.1% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 11,771 shares during the period.

AERI stock opened at $6.76 on Friday. Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.39 and a 1 year high of $21.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.58. The firm has a market cap of $320.14 million, a PE ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 0.70.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.10). Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 159.85% and a negative return on equity of 1,531.00%. The business had revenue of $29.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.65) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.33.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Profile

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with open-angle glaucoma, retinal diseases and other diseases of the eye. Its products include Rhopressa, Roclatan, AR-13503, and AR-1105. The company was founded by David L.

