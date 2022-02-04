Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Shares Acquired by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 182.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 308,726 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 199,321 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $15,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 104.9% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 21,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 11,016 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 179.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 30,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after buying an additional 19,375 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 51,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,610,000 after buying an additional 15,313 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 104,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,218,000 after buying an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freemont Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 3rd quarter worth $5,829,000.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on PINS shares. Guggenheim downgraded Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $46.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $58.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Pinterest in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Pinterest from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Pinterest in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.63.

Shares of PINS stock opened at $24.51 on Friday. Pinterest, Inc. has a one year low of $24.01 and a one year high of $89.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.06, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.09.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.19. Pinterest had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 15.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pinterest news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 56,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.97, for a total value of $1,707,091.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Evan Sharp sold 59,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total transaction of $1,666,115.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 507,727 shares of company stock worth $18,174,691 in the last three months. 8.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.