Schroder Investment Management Group Increases Stock Holdings in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 72.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 562,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 236,392 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.21% of STORE Capital worth $18,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in STORE Capital by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in STORE Capital by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in STORE Capital by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 35,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in STORE Capital by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in STORE Capital by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on STORE Capital from $37.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of STORE Capital in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on STORE Capital from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

STOR opened at $31.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.40 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. STORE Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $29.52 and a 12 month high of $37.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.23.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $199.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.33 million. STORE Capital had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 33.24%. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is 165.59%.

STORE Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

