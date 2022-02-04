Schroder Investment Management Group Has $16.72 Million Stock Holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,423 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 29,757 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.17% of Deckers Outdoor worth $16,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 5,660 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,039,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 396 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 887 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,909 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on DECK. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $525.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $388.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $460.50.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.28, for a total transaction of $912,873.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Wendy W. Yang sold 14,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.94, for a total transaction of $6,054,380.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 17,108 shares of company stock worth $7,172,393 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DECK stock opened at $322.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $355.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $388.30. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12 month low of $289.23 and a 12 month high of $451.49.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $8.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.14 by $0.28. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 30.04%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.99 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.09 EPS for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

