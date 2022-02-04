Greenleaf Trust Has $52,000 Stake in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB)

Greenleaf Trust decreased its stake in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,164 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Gerdau were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GGB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Gerdau by 134.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,105,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,922,000 after buying an additional 9,814,708 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Gerdau by 176.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,826,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,876,000 after purchasing an additional 6,913,089 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Gerdau by 272.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,285,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,881,000 after purchasing an additional 6,059,718 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Gerdau by 217.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,054,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,723,000 after purchasing an additional 4,145,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda raised its position in Gerdau by 445.5% in the 3rd quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 3,381,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761,400 shares during the last quarter. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GGB shares. Citigroup upgraded Gerdau from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.10 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gerdau from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Gerdau in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Gerdau from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.05.

Shares of NYSE GGB opened at $5.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of 3.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Gerdau S.A. has a 1 year low of $4.19 and a 1 year high of $7.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.99 and its 200-day moving average is $5.12.

The firm also recently announced a Special dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.2577 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This is a positive change from Gerdau’s previous Special dividend of $0.04. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.54%.

Gerdau SA engages in the production and commercialization of steel products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil Operation, North America Operation, South Africa Operation, and Special Steels Operation. The Brazil Operation segment includes rebar, bars, shapes, drawn products, billets, blooms, slabs; wire rod, structural shapes, and iron ore.

