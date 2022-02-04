Greenleaf Trust Sells 843 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Greenleaf Trust trimmed its position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 843 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HRL. Olstein Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Hormel Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,542,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 3,118 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 33,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after buying an additional 2,472 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 302,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,415,000 after buying an additional 42,864 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $927,000. 40.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HRL opened at $47.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.09. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12-month low of $40.48 and a 12-month high of $50.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 7.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.65%.

In other Hormel Foods news, VP Gary Jamison sold 8,000 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total value of $402,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jana L. Haynes sold 14,100 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total value of $692,874.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HRL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Hormel Foods from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded Hormel Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hormel Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Hormel Foods from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.40.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

