Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Bought by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust grew its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 42.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 759 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 226 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Twilio were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TWLO. Coatue Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 345.6% in the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,811,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $713,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,668 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Twilio by 39.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,918,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,938,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,055 shares during the period. Matrix Capital Management Company LP lifted its holdings in Twilio by 249.1% in the second quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 1,745,536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $688,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,536 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Twilio by 20.3% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,451,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,739,247,000 after acquiring an additional 920,349 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Twilio during the 2nd quarter worth $226,110,000. 78.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TWLO opened at $180.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $240.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $307.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 9.57 and a quick ratio of 9.57. Twilio Inc. has a one year low of $172.61 and a one year high of $457.30. The company has a market cap of $32.14 billion, a PE ratio of -36.48 and a beta of 1.26.

In other news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $675,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CRO Marc Boroditsky sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.21, for a total value of $208,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,944 shares of company stock worth $17,879,147. 4.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on TWLO. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Twilio from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Twilio from $550.00 to $400.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Twilio from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Twilio from $392.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Twilio from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $410.36.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

