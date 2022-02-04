Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Stock Holdings Decreased by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust lowered its stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 709 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CAG. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,068,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 155.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,605,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,524,000 after buying an additional 2,191,763 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,930,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,968,000 after buying an additional 2,180,290 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 20,174,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,288,000 after buying an additional 1,620,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,774,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,285,000 after buying an additional 1,312,140 shares during the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CAG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Friday, October 8th. UBS Group lowered shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.78.

In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,802 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total transaction of $1,467,239.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Conagra Brands stock opened at $35.27 on Friday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.44 and a 52 week high of $39.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.37.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.3125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is presently 54.82%.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

