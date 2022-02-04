Arizona State Retirement System Sells 539 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 539 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $3,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BRO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown in the first quarter worth about $8,149,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 14.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 417,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,181,000 after buying an additional 53,057 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 2.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 243,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,082,000 after buying an additional 4,725 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 183.1% in the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 3,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 2,254 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 10.7% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 414,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,041,000 after buying an additional 40,063 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $61.53 per share, with a total value of $123,060.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BRO opened at $66.64 on Friday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.36 and a twelve month high of $70.75. The firm has a market cap of $18.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.19 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.79 and a 200 day moving average of $61.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The company had revenue of $738.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a $0.1025 dividend. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.81%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.11.

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

