Arizona State Retirement System Decreases Stock Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 431 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $3,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNT. Seeyond increased its position in Alliant Energy by 0.5% in the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 41,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Alliant Energy by 0.6% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 32,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in Alliant Energy by 4.8% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Alliant Energy by 0.8% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 31,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Alliant Energy by 3.7% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LNT opened at $59.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $45.99 and a 1-year high of $62.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.59.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 18.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.37 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.4275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This is an increase from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.59%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alliant Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations; and utility other.

