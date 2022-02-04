BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $1.69 Million Stock Holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $1,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 12,372.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,093 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 128.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 64.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John B. Berding sold 15,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $2,321,903.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AFG opened at $132.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.32 and a 12-month high of $146.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.70.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 31.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.29%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut American Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

