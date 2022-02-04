BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Buys 11,294 Shares of Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 330,638 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,294 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned about 0.09% of Cronos Group worth $1,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Cronos Group by 3.8% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 45,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Cronos Group by 5.9% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Cronos Group by 8.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Cronos Group by 4.2% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 81,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Cronos Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 12.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CRON opened at $3.48 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -8.49 and a beta of 1.62. Cronos Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.12 and a 1 year high of $15.83.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Cronos Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays started coverage on shares of Cronos Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Cronos Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $5.54 to $3.24 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Cronos Group in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Cronos Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. Its brands include PEACE NATURALS, COVE, Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE+. The company was founded by Lorne Michael Gertner and Paul Rosen on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

