BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Buys 404 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 404 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $2,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,853,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,523,663,000 after buying an additional 467,099 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,353,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $898,967,000 after purchasing an additional 170,495 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,474,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $482,891,000 after purchasing an additional 55,815 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,963,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $261,351,000 after purchasing an additional 818,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,669,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $256,565,000 after purchasing an additional 806,085 shares during the last quarter. 84.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ATO opened at $106.78 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $101.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.19. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $84.59 and a 12-month high of $107.66. The firm has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The company had revenue of $568.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This is an increase from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 52.71%.

ATO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus lowered shares of Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $126.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atmos Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.14.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

Featured Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.