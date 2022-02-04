BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $1.98 Million Stock Holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 389 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $1,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Henry Schein by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 7,095 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Henry Schein by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,658,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,937,000 after purchasing an additional 55,242 shares in the last quarter. Lodge Hill Capital LLC acquired a new position in Henry Schein during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,096,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Henry Schein by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 234,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,879,000 after purchasing an additional 16,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,662,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HSIC shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Monday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Henry Schein has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.83.

In related news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total transaction of $2,262,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $76.16 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.41 and its 200-day moving average is $76.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.70. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.70 and a 52 week high of $83.45. The firm has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.82.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 15.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

